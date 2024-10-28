Alibaba Gr Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For October 28

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alibaba Gr Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA revealed 64 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,269,874, and 54 were calls, valued at $2,711,417.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $170.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades today is 4689.34 with a total volume of 57,162.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $40.05 $39.85 $40.05 $140.00 $276.3K 208 0 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $4.05 $4.05 $4.05 $99.00 $181.8K 234 492 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.8 $17.5 $17.5 $100.00 $175.1K 793 125 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $1.57 $1.51 $1.57 $115.00 $157.0K 932 1.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.95 $11.8 $11.95 $90.00 $119.5K 8.8K 250

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

With a trading volume of 12,060,229, the price of BABA is up by 3.04%, reaching $100.38.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.