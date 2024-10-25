7 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $540.00 $31.7K 1.2K 4.0K DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $30.00 $59.7K 7.2K 1.6K VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $42.00 $39.5K 2.9K 1.6K GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $170.00 $25.5K 9.5K 1.3K DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $100.00 $78.2K 5.1K 929 NTES CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $90.00 $112.0K 1.6K 701 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $120.00 $102.5K 2.2K 397

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $6346.0 per contract. There were 1210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT DJT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 7233 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 2955 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $730.0 per contract. There were 9516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 238 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.2K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 5156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 929 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTES NTES, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 84 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 1684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD TTD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.5K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 2295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.