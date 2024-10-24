Smart Money Is Betting Big In Visa Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Visa. Our analysis of options history for Visa V revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 21% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $375,521, and 6 were calls, valued at $278,070.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $260.0 to $310.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 681.27 with a total volume of 1,760.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $260.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.8 $7.75 $7.8 $280.00 $121.6K 1.1K 161 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $56.5 $56.0 $56.0 $265.00 $56.0K 127 10 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $5.35 $5.2 $5.28 $287.50 $52.2K 140 118 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $4.55 $4.45 $4.5 $285.00 $49.9K 461 289 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $15.5 $15.25 $15.39 $285.00 $49.2K 293 32

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

In light of the recent options history for Visa, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Visa

With a trading volume of 2,698,419, the price of V is down by -0.81%, reaching $281.47.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Visa

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $316.0.

