Behind the Scenes of Booking Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Booking Holdings BKNG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 9% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $273,200, and 7 are calls, amounting to $433,133.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4000.0 to $4650.0 for Booking Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $4000.0 to $4650.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $38.8 $28.0 $33.0 $4380.00 $145.2K 0 108 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $370.5 $360.0 $360.0 $4000.00 $108.0K 139 3 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $315.0 $313.2 $315.0 $4050.00 $94.5K 40 0 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $20.0 $19.9 $20.0 $4370.00 $88.0K 7 43 BKNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $219.8 $215.0 $215.0 $4500.00 $64.5K 0 3

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings

Trading volume stands at 21,900, with BKNG's price up by 0.74%, positioned at $4369.28.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $4170.6.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $4500. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $3590. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $4173. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5000. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $3590.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.