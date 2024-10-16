Smart Money Is Betting Big In NVDA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA NVDA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 303 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 73 are puts, for a total amount of $3,324,989, and 230 are calls, for a total amount of $16,681,928.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $187.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $187.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.42 $2.39 $2.4 $134.00 $283.3K 25.7K 61.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.5 $3.45 $3.5 $135.00 $262.5K 31.8K 15.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $135.00 $262.2K 31.8K 14.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $140.00 $108.0K 52.0K 4.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $136.00 $79.2K 10.9K 10.4K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NVIDIA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of NVIDIA

With a trading volume of 63,587,405, the price of NVDA is up by 1.23%, reaching $133.22.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.