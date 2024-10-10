A Closer Look at Cleanspark's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cleanspark CLSK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CLSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Cleanspark.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $211,500, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $500,495.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $6.0 to $25.0 for Cleanspark over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cleanspark's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cleanspark's whale activity within a strike price range from $6.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Cleanspark 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $20.00 $288.9K 10.2K 997 CLSK PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $17.25 $16.8 $17.25 $25.00 $172.5K 2.5K 451 CLSK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $0.26 $0.24 $0.25 $10.00 $74.6K 1.5K 3.1K CLSK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.08 $2.01 $2.05 $9.00 $40.9K 3.7K 225 CLSK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $2.61 $2.59 $2.6 $10.00 $39.0K 3.2K 227

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cleanspark, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Cleanspark

With a trading volume of 9,485,958, the price of CLSK is down by -2.16%, reaching $8.67.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cleanspark

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $24.25.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $27. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $23. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $27. * An analyst from Macquarie has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.