Spotlight on Honeywell Intl: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Honeywell Intl.

Looking at options history for Honeywell Intl HON we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $165,180 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $2,177,653.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $250.0 for Honeywell Intl over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Honeywell Intl's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Honeywell Intl's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Honeywell Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $33.5 $30.4 $32.5 $210.00 $1.0M 20 615 HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $32.3 $32.2 $32.2 $210.00 $370.3K 20 243 HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $32.0 $32.0 $32.0 $210.00 $288.0K 20 90 HON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $32.1 $32.1 $32.1 $210.00 $115.5K 20 92 HON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $32.8 $32.3 $32.3 $210.00 $93.6K 20 277

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Where Is Honeywell Intl Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,858,165, the price of HON is down by -0.51%, reaching $212.6.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Honeywell Intl

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $218.66666666666666.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $235. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $214. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Honeywell Intl, targeting a price of $207.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Honeywell Intl options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.