Spotlight on Coinbase Glb: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Glb COIN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 98 uncommon options trades for Coinbase Glb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,448,006, and 81 are calls, for a total amount of $6,952,867.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.5 and $500.0 for Coinbase Glb, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coinbase Glb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coinbase Glb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $2.5 to $500.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coinbase Glb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $130.5 $129.55 $130.0 $300.00 $624.0K 51 0 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $170.65 $167.0 $168.97 $2.50 $507.1K 81 85 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $173.5 $169.5 $171.53 $2.50 $171.5K 81 35 COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $40.25 $39.8 $40.2 $160.00 $140.7K 580 1.0K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $40.1 $40.05 $40.05 $160.00 $140.1K 580 930

About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coinbase Glb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Coinbase Glb

With a volume of 4,232,589, the price of COIN is up 0.12% at $171.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

