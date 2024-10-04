Novo Nordisk's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Novo Nordisk NVO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NVO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Novo Nordisk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $739,514, and 5 are calls, amounting to $274,325.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $135.0 for Novo Nordisk over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Novo Nordisk's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Novo Nordisk's significant trades, within a strike price range of $95.0 to $135.0, over the past month.

Novo Nordisk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.2 $6.1 $6.1 $110.00 $151.2K 1.9K 559 NVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.45 $4.3 $4.31 $95.00 $86.1K 211 0 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.0 $5.85 $5.93 $120.00 $69.5K 902 153 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.35 $4.25 $4.35 $135.00 $65.2K 908 151 NVO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.52 $2.49 $2.52 $115.00 $62.7K 3.5K 581

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Novo Nordisk, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Novo Nordisk's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,698,394, the NVO's price is down by -0.73%, now at $114.24.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Novo Nordisk

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $160.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.