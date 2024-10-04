EVgo's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on EVgo.

Looking at options history for EVgo EVGO we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $160,700 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $631,892.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $4.0 to $7.0 for EVgo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in EVgo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to EVgo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $4.0 to $7.0 over the preceding 30 days.

EVgo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.25 $2.2 $2.2 $5.00 $109.5K 1.1K 2.1K EVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.2 $2.1 $2.15 $5.00 $107.5K 1.1K 1.6K EVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.1 $2.0 $2.1 $5.00 $105.0K 1.1K 601 EVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.7 $2.4 $2.7 $4.00 $67.5K 766 262 EVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.0 $0.9 $1.0 $6.00 $50.0K 6.6K 2.3K

About EVgo

EVgo owns and operates a public direct current fast-charging network in the us. Its network of charging stations provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure to consumers and businesses. The network is capable of charging all EV models and meets all charging standards currently available in the us. EVgo partners with national and regional chains of grocery stores, automotive original equipment manufacturers, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, parking lot operators, local governments and independent property owners in order to locate and deploy its EV charging infrastructure.

In light of the recent options history for EVgo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

EVgo's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 16,946,232, with EVGO's price up by 8.82%, positioned at $6.88.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On EVgo

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5.5.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $5. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $5. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $5. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $7.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

