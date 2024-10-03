Broadcom Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom AVGO revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $105,104, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,661,915.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $215.0 for Broadcom over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Broadcom's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Broadcom's significant trades, within a strike price range of $125.0 to $215.0, over the past month.

Broadcom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $3.7 $3.55 $3.64 $175.00 $364.0K 3.3K 4.4K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $7.4 $7.25 $7.4 $205.00 $256.0K 3.6K 349 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $7.1 $6.95 $7.02 $205.00 $140.4K 3.6K 563 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.8 $13.6 $13.65 $178.00 $136.5K 3.0K 10 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $6.2 $6.15 $6.2 $170.00 $124.0K 1.6K 643

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

In light of the recent options history for Broadcom, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Broadcom's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 4,326,497, the price of AVGO is up by 1.06%, reaching $172.47.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Broadcom

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $204.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $210. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Broadcom with a target price of $240. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Broadcom, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.