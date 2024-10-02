Johnson & Johnson's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Johnson & Johnson. Our analysis of options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $294,749, and 4 were calls, valued at $638,264.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $162.5 for Johnson & Johnson, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Johnson & Johnson options trades today is 2676.43 with a total volume of 5,256.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Johnson & Johnson's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $162.5 over the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.61 $2.5 $2.52 $162.50 $504.0K 761 2.0K JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $1.23 $1.22 $1.23 $160.00 $128.4K 1.0K 380 JNJ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $1.29 $1.28 $1.28 $160.00 $103.8K 1.0K 2.2K JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $2.92 $2.91 $2.92 $162.50 $55.7K 30 345 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.0 $10.85 $10.85 $155.00 $45.5K 3.2K 95

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Johnson & Johnson, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Johnson & Johnson

Trading volume stands at 2,469,466, with JNJ's price down by -0.48%, positioned at $161.21.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $207.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $175. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $215. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $215. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $215. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $215.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Johnson & Johnson options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.