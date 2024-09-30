10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $66.00 $40.2K 847 5.7K META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $570.00 $35.9K 1.8K 4.0K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.00 $42.0K 10.8K 2.0K BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $100.00 $31.3K 547 878 DJT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $15.50 $38.6K 145 298 VZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $45.00 $27.9K 353 193 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $80.00 $29.2K 594 82 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $47.50 $25.4K 2.9K 40 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $200.00 $25.9K 27 32 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $720.00 $50.7K 358 17

Explanation

• Regarding RDDT RDDT, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 115 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $702.0 per contract. There were 1810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI BILI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 109 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 10828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU BIDU, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 145 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT DJT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 183 contract(s) at a $15.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VZ VZ, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 172 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 353 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX RBLX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 81 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 2932 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMUS TMUS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 81 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $4230.0 per contract. There were 358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

