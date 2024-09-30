10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $120.00 $48.0K 28.4K 95.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $232.50 $91.3K 13.3K 86.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $430.00 $32.0K 3.0K 6.4K SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/04/24 $420.00 $158.0K 746 4.7K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $115.00 $28.0K 27.6K 3.5K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $42.00 $27.7K 2.8K 3.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $17.00 $60.9K 6.9K 2.9K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $23.00 $163.3K 5.9K 2.4K MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $170.00 $83.2K 620 1.1K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $165.00 $400.9K 813 859

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 28406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 439 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.3K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 13330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86957 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 3018 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 4, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.0K, with a price of $1580.0 per contract. There were 746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 27631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 2867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA MARA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 293 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 6904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 172 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 596 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.3K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 5981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2436 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.2K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 144 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $400.9K, with a price of $2025.0 per contract. There were 813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

