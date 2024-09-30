This Is What Whales Are Betting On Meta Platforms

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms META revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $390,854, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,041,355.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $530.0 to $600.0 for Meta Platforms during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Meta Platforms stands at 1349.09, with a total volume reaching 47,019.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Meta Platforms, situated within the strike price corridor from $530.0 to $600.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $3.7 $3.65 $3.65 $580.00 $509.4K 3.3K 3.8K META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $68.7 $67.75 $68.36 $560.00 $82.0K 117 12 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $65.75 $65.2 $65.75 $540.00 $78.9K 175 12 META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/11/24 $5.95 $5.75 $5.84 $555.00 $77.9K 637 75 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $78.35 $77.6 $77.84 $560.00 $62.2K 242 0

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 506,570, with META's price up by 0.1%, positioned at $567.93.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $618.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $605. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $645. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $600. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $640. * An analyst from DA Davidson has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $600.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.