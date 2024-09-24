Pfizer Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.
Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 26 trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $523,182 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,209,045.
Expected Price Movements
After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.0 and $35.0 for Pfizer, spanning the last three months.
Volume & Open Interest Trends
Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pfizer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pfizer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $18.0 to $35.0, over the past month.
Pfizer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days
Noteworthy Options Activity:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|PFE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/16/26
|$1.32
|$1.24
|$1.24
|$35.00
|$344.5K
|27.6K
|3.2K
|PFE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|12/18/26
|$2.2
|$2.15
|$2.2
|$35.00
|$224.7K
|1.0K
|1.8K
|PFE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|03/21/25
|$0.85
|$0.75
|$0.85
|$32.50
|$127.6K
|16.3K
|1.5K
|PFE
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|12/19/25
|$6.8
|$6.7
|$6.7
|$35.00
|$123.2K
|8.7K
|300
|PFE
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|11/21/25
|$6.75
|$6.65
|$6.65
|$35.00
|$79.1K
|457
|51
About Pfizer
Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.
In light of the recent options history for Pfizer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.
Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?
- Currently trading with a volume of 8,648,223, the PFE's price is up by 0.19%, now at $29.36.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days.
What Analysts Are Saying About Pfizer
2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.0.
