Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VST Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Vistra. Our analysis of options history for Vistra VST revealed 96 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $643,223, and 84 were calls, valued at $7,549,105.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $155.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $24.4 $23.9 $24.2 $90.00 $605.0K 802 253 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $34.5 $34.2 $34.5 $115.00 $345.0K 0 100 VST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $21.6 $21.3 $21.3 $87.50 $223.6K 708 121 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.2 $10.1 $10.1 $120.00 $135.3K 3.1K 193 VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.7 $6.4 $6.4 $85.00 $112.6K 162 176

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vistra, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Vistra

Currently trading with a volume of 15,603,256, the VST's price is up by 3.85%, now at $112.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Vistra

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $118.66666666666667.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $132. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Vistra, maintaining a target price of $125. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $99.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.