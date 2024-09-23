Decoding Arista Networks's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Arista Networks ANET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $81,600, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $701,394.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $350.0 to $400.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Arista Networks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Arista Networks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $350.0 to $400.0, over the past month.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $33.4 $29.9 $32.0 $355.00 $288.0K 348 100 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $19.0 $18.1 $18.41 $380.00 $138.0K 502 170 ANET PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $40.8 $39.9 $40.8 $390.00 $81.6K 3 0 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $15.0 $13.2 $14.2 $390.00 $71.0K 83 50 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $50.6 $49.1 $49.7 $360.00 $49.7K 380 0

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Arista Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks

With a volume of 193,912, the price of ANET is down -0.32% at $383.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Arista Networks

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $384.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $400. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $369.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.