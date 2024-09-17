Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CELH

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Celsius Holdings.

Looking at options history for Celsius Holdings CELH we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $634,040 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $275,155.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.5 to $50.0 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celsius Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celsius Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $17.5 to $50.0, over the past month.

Celsius Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.8 $3.25 $3.25 $17.50 $325.0K 0 300 CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.25 $4.35 $4.46 $20.00 $111.5K 0 0 CELH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.15 $3.5 $3.51 $17.50 $105.3K 0 0 CELH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.9 $5.75 $5.75 $30.00 $86.2K 822 315 CELH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $10.55 $9.8 $10.15 $50.00 $49.7K 9 51

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Current Position of Celsius Holdings

With a volume of 3,515,838, the price of CELH is up 4.37% at $34.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Celsius Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $44.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Maxim Group continues to hold a Buy rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $50.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $50.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for Celsius Holdings, targeting a price of $26.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $51.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth MKM keeps a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $45.

