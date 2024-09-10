Smart Money Is Betting Big In Morgan Stanley Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Morgan Stanley MS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Morgan Stanley.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $550,052, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $173,860.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $105.0 for Morgan Stanley over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Morgan Stanley's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Morgan Stanley's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $105.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.75 $3.65 $3.65 $92.50 $178.8K 1.5K 491 MS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $90.00 $117.6K 715 224 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.05 $5.95 $5.95 $100.00 $98.2K 423 115 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $95.00 $77.5K 5.9K 189 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $0.56 $0.38 $0.38 $105.00 $48.7K 45 41

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Morgan Stanley, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Morgan Stanley's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 5,048,416, the MS's price is down by -1.93%, now at $96.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Morgan Stanley with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.