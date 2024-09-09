Behind the Scenes of Wolfspeed's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Wolfspeed WOLF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WOLF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Wolfspeed.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 59%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $417,358, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $724,242.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4.0 to $20.0 for Wolfspeed during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Wolfspeed's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Wolfspeed's significant trades, within a strike price range of $4.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Wolfspeed Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WOLF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $0.95 $0.9 $0.9 $9.00 $181.9K 7.5K 2.0K WOLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.8 $9.6 $9.73 $17.50 $97.3K 997 101 WOLF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $4.2 $4.0 $4.1 $4.00 $81.9K 0 200 WOLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.9 $1.75 $1.78 $17.50 $71.2K 456 400 WOLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.3 $3.0 $3.29 $8.00 $66.0K 2 200

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Inc is involved in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. It is focused on silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The company serves applications such as transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from Europe and the rest from the United States, China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Wolfspeed, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Wolfspeed Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 8,406,122, with WOLF's price down by -8.14%, positioned at $7.56.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

Expert Opinions on Wolfspeed

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $17.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Wolfspeed with a target price of $17.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Wolfspeed, targeting a price of $14.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on Wolfspeed with a target price of $16.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Wolfspeed, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Wolfspeed with a target price of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.