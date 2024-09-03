Decoding ASML Holding's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding ASML revealed 65 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 23 were puts, with a value of $1,516,988, and 42 were calls, valued at $2,658,197.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $700.0 to $1120.0 for ASML Holding during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $700.0 to $1120.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $24.5 $20.9 $24.5 $950.00 $350.3K 420 301 ASML CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $116.5 $113.3 $115.14 $860.00 $230.2K 0 20 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $166.3 $164.8 $166.3 $980.00 $133.0K 75 22 ASML PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $168.0 $165.8 $166.1 $980.00 $132.7K 75 22 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $55.3 $54.4 $55.3 $860.00 $99.4K 44 20

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

In light of the recent options history for ASML Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 763,454, the price of ASML is down -4.85% at $859.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ASML Holding options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.