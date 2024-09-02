10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $175.00 $30.9K 17.6K 61.5K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $212.50 $26.2K 3.8K 21.2K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/30/24 $82.00 $29.9K 7.2K 5.4K IRBT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $6.50 $49.9K 0 2.5K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $100.00 $26.7K 11.1K 2.2K DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $125.00 $104.5K 644 1.8K ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $110.00 $25.2K 1.2K 672 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $175.00 $35.0K 628 254 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $300.00 $72.9K 1.0K 247 LI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $37.00 $36.1K 1.0K 40

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 122 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 17628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 3812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 30, 2024. Parties traded 229 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 7262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IRBT IRBT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2499 contract(s) at a $6.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 11115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 268 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.5K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL RCL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 137 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.9K, with a price of $1215.0 per contract. There were 1052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI LI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 501 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $1805.0 per contract. There were 1040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

