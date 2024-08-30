A Closer Look at Procter & Gamble's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble PG we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $197,623 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $222,691.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $170.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Procter & Gamble's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Procter & Gamble's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $23.75 $21.4 $22.6 $160.00 $97.1K 544 43 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.35 $5.4 $170.00 $91.8K 805 265 PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.35 $5.35 $170.00 $58.3K 805 374 PG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.5 $5.35 $5.35 $170.00 $47.5K 805 95 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/06/24 $1.87 $1.77 $1.77 $170.00 $37.1K 443 264

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

In light of the recent options history for Procter & Gamble, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Procter & Gamble's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,751,474, the price of PG is up by 0.05%, reaching $170.11.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $176.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $163.

An analyst from DZ Bank has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $190.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.