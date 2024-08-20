Nu Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nu Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Nu Holdings NU revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $192,844, and 2 were calls, valued at $57,476.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.5 and $15.0 for Nu Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nu Holdings options trades today is 1280.33 with a total volume of 2,978.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nu Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Nu Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.9 $2.6 $2.6 $15.00 $52.0K 2.1K 342 NU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.58 $1.56 $1.57 $15.00 $34.6K 858 501 NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $1.98 $1.94 $1.94 $12.50 $30.0K 859 157 NU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $1.98 $1.93 $1.93 $12.50 $27.4K 859 157 NU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.85 $2.7 $2.7 $15.00 $27.0K 2.1K 789

About Nu Holdings

Nu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing digital banking services. It offers several financial services such as Credit cards, Personal Account, Investments, Personal Loans, Insurance, Mobile payments, Business Accounts, and Rewards. The company earns the majority of its revenue in Brazil.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Nu Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Nu Holdings

With a volume of 4,258,303, the price of NU is down -0.62% at $14.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nu Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $15.2.

In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $13.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Nu Holdings with a target price of $17.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Nu Holdings with a target price of $16.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nu Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $14.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.