Behind the Scenes of Baidu's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $82,722 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $623,872.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $105.0 for Baidu over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Baidu's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Baidu's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $11.6 $11.2 $11.43 $80.00 $80.0K 2.7K 111 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.95 $13.85 $13.95 $95.00 $47.4K 668 34 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.7 $4.6 $4.63 $90.00 $43.7K 7.0K 289 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $90.00 $40.3K 7.0K 391 BIDU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $4.1 $3.85 $3.94 $88.00 $39.4K 996 216

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Baidu, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Baidu's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,212,510, with BIDU's price up by 1.3%, positioned at $90.12.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 3 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $132.5.

An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

