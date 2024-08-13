Smart Money Is Betting Big In CORZ Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Core Scientific. Our analysis of options history for Core Scientific CORZ revealed 44 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $453,517, and 36 were calls, valued at $1,850,139.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $13.0 for Core Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Core Scientific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Core Scientific's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $13.0 in the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $7.00 $234.9K 562 3.0K CORZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.45 $1.4 $1.43 $10.00 $142.7K 7.5K 3.3K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.3 $1.2 $1.3 $9.00 $130.0K 43 1.4K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.65 $0.6 $0.65 $8.00 $97.6K 419 1.5K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.95 $0.85 $0.95 $12.00 $95.0K 3.2K 3.0K

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in Blockchain and AI Infrastructure, Digital Asset Self-Mining, Premium Hosting, Blockchain Technology, and Artificial Intelligence related services. The business operates in two segments being; Equipment Sales and Hosting which consists of blockchain infrastructure, third-party hosting business and equipment sales to customers. Mining segment consists of digital asset mining for its account. The blockchain business generates revenue from the sale of consumption-based contracts and by providing hosting services. The digital asset mining segment earns revenue from operating a firm's owned computer equipment as part of a pool of users that process transactions conducted on one or more blockchain networks. In exchange, it receives digital currency assets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Core Scientific, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Core Scientific's Current Market Status

With a volume of 34,599,792, the price of CORZ is down -10.93% at $8.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

Expert Opinions on Core Scientific

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $17.666666666666668.

Showing optimism, an analyst from B. Riley Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $13.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Core Scientific with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.