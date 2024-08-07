What the Options Market Tells Us About JPMorgan Chase

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase JPM.

And retail traders should know.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $363,096, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $328,120.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $215.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 1884.3, with a total volume reaching 2,456.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $215.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.5 $9.2 $9.5 $205.00 $166.2K 1.3K 185 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.05 $11.6 $11.6 $210.00 $78.8K 1.1K 185 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $12.4 $11.15 $11.67 $210.00 $77.5K 1.1K 185 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $12.45 $11.05 $11.89 $210.00 $77.2K 1.1K 55 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.45 $14.15 $14.15 $215.00 $49.5K 875 35

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JPMorgan Chase, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase

Trading volume stands at 828,194, with JPM's price up by 2.14%, positioned at $204.62.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $217.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $217.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $215.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $225.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $211.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $221.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.