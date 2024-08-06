Decoding Meta Platforms's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Meta Platforms META, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in META usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 54 extraordinary options activities for Meta Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 21 are puts, totaling $1,048,710, and 33 are calls, amounting to $2,674,552.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $1030.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $1030.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $47.5 $47.35 $47.35 $500.00 $748.1K 1.2K 342 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.15 $11.1 $11.1 $540.00 $274.1K 3.3K 390 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $397.75 $395.8 $395.8 $100.00 $197.9K 3.3K 5 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $99.45 $98.2 $99.45 $510.00 $129.1K 107 14 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $8.35 $8.35 $8.35 $500.00 $122.5K 9.3K 23.9K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Meta Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms

With a trading volume of 6,954,696, the price of META is up by 4.88%, reaching $498.93.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Meta Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.