Smart Money Is Betting Big In PANW Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Palo Alto Networks. Our analysis of options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $379,314, and 5 were calls, valued at $1,409,412.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $330.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $31.9 $30.8 $31.85 $300.00 $1.0M 308 335 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $27.05 $26.35 $27.05 $310.00 $210.9K 420 78 PANW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $20.8 $16.55 $18.85 $250.00 $166.2K 1.9K 65 PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $18.35 $17.15 $18.0 $300.00 $90.0K 541 53 PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $7.7 $7.4 $7.45 $330.00 $66.9K 258 97

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 85,000 customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

In light of the recent options history for Palo Alto Networks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Palo Alto Networks

With a trading volume of 827,106, the price of PANW is up by 2.59%, reaching $301.81.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Palo Alto Networks

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $352.5.

An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $380.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $325.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.