This Is What Whales Are Betting On Eli Lilly and Co

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly and Co.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly and Co LLY we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $617,684 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $726,640.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $1320.0 for Eli Lilly and Co, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly and Co's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly and Co's whale activity within a strike price range from $400.0 to $1320.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly and Co Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $138.95 $131.9 $135.16 $770.00 $202.7K 121 15 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $106.15 $99.05 $103.12 $840.00 $154.6K 193 15 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $85.65 $79.3 $82.5 $890.00 $123.7K 73 16 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $409.3 $400.0 $404.54 $1220.00 $121.3K 0 3 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $123.85 $115.05 $119.95 $800.00 $119.9K 955 10

About Eli Lilly and Co

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eli Lilly and Co, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Eli Lilly and Co

With a trading volume of 21,200, the price of LLY is up by 0.74%, reaching $813.75.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly and Co

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $986.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Berenberg continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly and Co, targeting a price of $1000.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Eli Lilly and Co, targeting a price of $1001.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly and Co, which currently sits at a price target of $1025.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $885.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly and Co, which currently sits at a price target of $1023.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.