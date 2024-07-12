Looking At NuScale Power's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NuScale Power SMR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for NuScale Power.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $402,195, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $805,265.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $25.0 for NuScale Power, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NuScale Power's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NuScale Power's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NuScale Power 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.95 $0.45 $0.9 $25.00 $351.0K 0 0 SMR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.4 $3.0 $3.4 $14.00 $126.1K 21 28 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.1 $4.5 $5.1 $12.00 $102.0K 10.2K 680 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.1 $4.5 $5.1 $12.00 $102.0K 10.2K 680 SMR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $2.0 $1.9 $2.0 $16.00 $100.0K 0 147

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corp is engaged in the development of a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NuScale Power, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of NuScale Power

With a volume of 8,570,012, the price of SMR is up 18.35% at $15.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Expert Opinions on NuScale Power

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.0.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on NuScale Power, maintaining a target price of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NuScale Power with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.