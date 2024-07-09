Vistra's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Vistra VST, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in VST often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Vistra. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $38,946, and 7 calls, totaling $357,379.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $82.5 to $100.0 for Vistra over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $82.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $9.9 $9.6 $9.77 $90.00 $97.7K 1.7K 15 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/26/24 $2.45 $2.25 $2.45 $100.00 $63.4K 1.0K 3 VST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $5.8 $5.6 $5.7 $92.00 $56.9K 171 134 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $5.5 $5.2 $5.3 $90.00 $53.0K 1.9K 0 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.9 $5.7 $5.9 $82.50 $38.9K 166 0

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vistra, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Vistra

Currently trading with a volume of 2,376,985, the VST's price is up by 2.71%, now at $95.4.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Vistra, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.