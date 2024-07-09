Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity For July 09

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo WFC revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $226,244, and 10 were calls, valued at $574,671.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $52.5 to $67.5 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale trades within a strike price range from $52.5 to $67.5 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $0.66 $0.64 $0.65 $65.00 $178.7K 10.5K 2 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.2 $9.15 $9.15 $67.50 $91.5K 2.0K 1 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $8.25 $8.15 $8.25 $52.50 $77.5K 1.5K 104 WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $9.2 $9.05 $9.15 $67.50 $69.5K 2.0K 210 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.5 $10.2 $10.5 $55.00 $52.5K 2.2K 57

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Wells Fargo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Wells Fargo

With a trading volume of 1,829,818, the price of WFC is up by 0.35%, reaching $59.22.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 3 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Wells Fargo

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $67.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $70.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $64.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

