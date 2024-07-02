10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $230.00 $54.5K 17.0K 247.4K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/05/24 $200.00 $35.8K 31.4K 112.9K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $146.00 $75.8K 1.0K 1.5K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $75.00 $111.8K 5.7K 652 F PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.17 $59.1K 43.5K 625 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $15.00 $26.7K 14.9K 530 BBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/05/24 $82.00 $30.7K 41 403 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $30.2K 1.4K 206 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $140.00 $46.7K 617 76 FIVE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $100.00 $35.5K 90 70

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 176 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.5K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 17004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 199 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 31483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on August 2, 2024. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.8K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 1012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE NKE, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 294 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.8K, with a price of $381.0 per contract. There were 5708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F F, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $14.17 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.1K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 43538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 14971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY BBY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 5, 2024. This event was a transfer of 732 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 199 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $302.0 per contract. There were 1475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 563 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $1558.0 per contract. There were 617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVE FIVE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 108 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 90 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 70 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

