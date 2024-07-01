Behind the Scenes of PayPal Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards PayPal Holdings PYPL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PYPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for PayPal Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $371,150, and 7 are calls, amounting to $909,280.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $90.0 for PayPal Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PayPal Holdings stands at 2529.38, with a total volume reaching 2,560.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PayPal Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $4.8 $4.7 $4.75 $55.00 $498.7K 901 65 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.15 $4.95 $4.95 $52.50 $185.6K 2.6K 825 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $7.5 $7.2 $7.46 $90.00 $149.0K 4.6K 4 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.2 $11.1 $11.12 $50.00 $99.0K 5.9K 327 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.8 $8.6 $8.6 $60.00 $98.9K 2.2K 11

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PayPal Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,771,574, the price of PYPL is up 0.45% at $58.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for PayPal Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $76.4.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $84.

An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $78.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for PayPal Holdings, targeting a price of $70.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $69.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.