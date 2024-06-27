Linde Unusual Options Activity For June 27

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Linde LIN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Linde.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 18%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $205,802, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $426,797.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $415.0 to $480.0 for Linde during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Linde's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Linde's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $415.0 to $480.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Linde Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.2 $10.8 $11.05 $480.00 $143.1K 542 2 LIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.1 $9.4 $11.0 $480.00 $78.1K 542 282 LIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.1 $10.7 $10.9 $480.00 $74.5K 542 429 LIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.2 $10.8 $11.07 $480.00 $54.1K 542 2 LIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.4 $12.1 $12.1 $415.00 $53.2K 60 37

About Linde

Linde is the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with operations in over 100 countries. The firm's main products are atmospheric gases (including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) and process gases (including hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and helium), as well as equipment used in industrial gas production. Linde serves a wide variety of end markets, including chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, and steelmaking. Linde generated approximately $33 billion in revenue in 2023.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Linde, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Linde Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 562,807, with LIN's price down by -0.09%, positioned at $438.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Linde options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.