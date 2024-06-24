Spotlight on Celsius Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Celsius Holdings CELH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CELH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Celsius Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $255,079, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $147,000.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $100.0 for Celsius Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.05 $24.45 $25.75 $50.00 $56.6K 211 0 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.2 $55.00 $48.2K 832 22 CELH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $2.84 $2.8 $2.83 $60.00 $41.2K 2.8K 16 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.85 $1.81 $1.85 $50.00 $37.0K 261 7 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $50.00 $35.1K 2.4K 11

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Celsius Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Celsius Holdings

With a trading volume of 1,767,605, the price of CELH is down by -1.88%, reaching $61.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Celsius Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $83.4.

An analyst from Maxim Group has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

An analyst from Exane BNP Paribas has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $87.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Celsius Holdings with a target price of $68.

An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

An analyst from Roth MKM has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celsius Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.