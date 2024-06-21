Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Citigroup Options

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup C we detected 52 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $749,839 and 40, calls, for a total amount of $2,355,036.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $70.0 for Citigroup, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Citigroup's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Citigroup's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.11 $1.09 $1.09 $55.00 $218.0K 14.9K 15 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.3 $3.2 $3.27 $62.50 $163.5K 1.3K 21 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $31.8 $28.6 $30.6 $30.00 $159.1K 174 3 C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $31.3 $28.85 $30.25 $30.00 $151.2K 505 5 C CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $31.0 $29.1 $29.9 $30.00 $149.5K 505 55

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Citigroup, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Citigroup

Currently trading with a volume of 9,764,125, the C's price is down by -1.47%, now at $59.73.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Citigroup

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $66.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Market Perform rating on Citigroup with a target price of $69.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $66.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Citigroup, targeting a price of $65.

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $66.

