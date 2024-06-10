JPMorgan Chase Unusual Options Activity For June 10

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JPMorgan Chase JPM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 35 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 19 are puts, totaling $813,413, and 16 are calls, amounting to $701,098.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $235.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 1534.52 with a total volume of 10,488.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $235.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.94 $0.9 $0.93 $215.00 $139.5K 1.6K 1.5K JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $205.00 $69.7K 2.6K 170 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.0 $11.85 $12.0 $200.00 $60.0K 616 463 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.7 $7.5 $7.5 $185.00 $60.0K 387 80 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $23.8 $23.65 $23.8 $220.00 $59.5K 104 75

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $3.9 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JPMorgan Chase, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase

Currently trading with a volume of 3,992,895, the JPM's price is down by -0.29%, now at $199.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 32 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $210.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Market Perform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $209.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $224.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $214.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $220.

An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

