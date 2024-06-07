What the Options Market Tells Us About HubSpot

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on HubSpot HUBS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUBS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for HubSpot.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $182,160, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $720,227.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $560.0 to $700.0 for HubSpot over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for HubSpot's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of HubSpot's whale trades within a strike price range from $560.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

HubSpot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $30.4 $30.1 $30.1 $600.00 $376.3K 432 166 HUBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $31.2 $30.1 $31.2 $600.00 $156.0K 432 231 HUBS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $17.8 $13.2 $13.2 $560.00 $104.2K 336 90 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $14.8 $10.7 $11.0 $700.00 $66.0K 2.4K 169 HUBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $32.0 $30.1 $30.6 $600.00 $42.8K 432 251

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In light of the recent options history for HubSpot, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is HubSpot Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 319,491, the price of HUBS is down by -0.31%, reaching $596.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for HubSpot

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $673.0.

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $700.

An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on HubSpot, maintaining a target price of $635.

An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $680.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest HubSpot options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.