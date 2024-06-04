Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $799,318 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,448,499.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $170.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.9 $4.35 $4.4 $65.00 $374.0K 3.9K 850 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $1.36 $1.3 $1.3 $85.00 $130.0K 32 1.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.63 $2.54 $2.55 $85.00 $128.7K 10.1K 4.5K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.45 $10.2 $10.45 $95.00 $105.5K 1.7K 102 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $10.4 $9.9 $10.15 $80.00 $101.5K 1.7K 102

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

With a trading volume of 5,262,408, the price of BABA is down by -0.05%, reaching $77.86.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Alibaba Gr Hldgs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $110.2.

An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $118.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $103.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $110.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $113.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $107.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.