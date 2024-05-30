Behind the Scenes of Spotify Technology's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Spotify Technology SPOT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SPOT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Spotify Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 80% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $641,625, and 4 are calls, amounting to $180,830.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $290.0 to $360.0 for Spotify Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Spotify Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Spotify Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $290.0 to $360.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $86.8 $86.25 $86.25 $360.00 $215.6K 100 25 SPOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $87.0 $85.5 $85.5 $360.00 $205.2K 100 50 SPOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $56.35 $54.7 $54.7 $340.00 $136.7K 217 25 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $40.2 $39.8 $39.8 $310.00 $79.6K 279 20 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $14.1 $13.75 $14.05 $300.00 $42.1K 1.0K 33

About Spotify Technology

Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the world's largest music streaming service providers, with 602 million monthly active users at the end of 2023. The firm monetizes its users through a paid subscription model, referred to as its premium service, and an ad-based model, referred to as its ad-supported service. Revenue from premium and ad-supported services represented 86% and 14% of Spotify's 2023 total revenue, respectively.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Spotify Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Spotify Technology's Current Market Status

With a volume of 507,850, the price of SPOT is down -1.18% at $303.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Spotify Technology

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $310.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

