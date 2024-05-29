Looking At UnitedHealth Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards UnitedHealth Group UNH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 21% leaning bullish and 65% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $527,244, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,034,386.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $350.0 to $570.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for UnitedHealth Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across UnitedHealth Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $350.0 to $570.0, over the past month.

Loading... Loading...

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $19.65 $18.3 $18.3 $480.00 $182.1K 290 203 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $5.15 $5.1 $5.15 $470.00 $179.2K 1.9K 573 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $18.75 $16.4 $16.4 $480.00 $163.8K 290 102 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $15.35 $15.0 $15.0 $490.00 $150.0K 401 456 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $13.45 $13.3 $13.3 $475.00 $133.0K 0 115

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 53 million members globally, including 5 million outside the U.S. as of mid-2023. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group

Currently trading with a volume of 2,529,532, the UNH's price is down by -4.4%, now at $481.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UnitedHealth Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.