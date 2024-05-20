What the Options Market Tells Us About Walmart

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $125,304 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,713,216.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $90.0 for Walmart during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walmart's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walmart's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $90.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.4 $9.15 $9.4 $63.33 $186.1K 953 693 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.21 $1.02 $1.2 $90.00 $118.9K 839 8.6K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.17 $1.11 $1.17 $90.00 $114.9K 839 3.3K WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.15 $1.13 $1.13 $90.00 $114.6K 839 1.2K WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $0.82 $0.79 $0.8 $65.00 $96.0K 3.3K 1.2K

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the firm's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,039,943, with WMT's price down by -0.36%, positioned at $64.42.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $71.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Walmart with a target price of $64.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $68.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $75.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $75.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.