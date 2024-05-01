Costco Wholesale Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Costco Wholesale. Our analysis of options history for Costco Wholesale COST revealed 49 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 30 were puts, with a value of $1,305,520, and 19 were calls, valued at $702,732.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $760.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Costco Wholesale's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Costco Wholesale's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $400.0 to $760.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $18.45 $18.0 $18.0 $725.00 $180.0K 145 1 COST PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $27.25 $26.2 $26.55 $735.00 $63.7K 295 122 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $322.05 $313.9 $315.54 $415.00 $63.1K 511 2 COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $12.5 $11.8 $12.15 $730.00 $60.7K 1.2K 83 COST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/10/24 $5.6 $5.55 $5.6 $722.50 $56.6K 103 124

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 270 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Costco Wholesale, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Costco Wholesale

With a trading volume of 744,175, the price of COST is up by 0.82%, reaching $728.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $754.0.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $710.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $790.

An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $820.

An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $650.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $800.

