Smart Money Is Betting Big In LULU Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $252,389, and 4 were calls, valued at $176,778.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $330.0 and $420.0 for Lululemon Athletica, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lululemon Athletica stands at 644.88, with a total volume reaching 372.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lululemon Athletica, situated within the strike price corridor from $330.0 to $420.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/03/24 $11.3 $10.0 $10.0 $365.00 $117.9K 698 125 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $30.95 $30.9 $30.9 $370.00 $64.8K 250 24 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $7.05 $6.0 $6.3 $400.00 $63.0K 2.2K 44 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $43.2 $42.0 $42.0 $330.00 $42.0K 163 10 LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $67.0 $67.0 $67.0 $420.00 $40.2K 161 0

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lululemon Athletica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Lululemon Athletica

Trading volume stands at 493,028, with LULU's price down by -0.17%, positioned at $360.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $411.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $470.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $445.

An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $505.

An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $395.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Underperform rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $240.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.