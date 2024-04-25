10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $90.00 $27.8K 3.9K 1.0K GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/03/24 $162.50 $32.0K 1.1K 573 LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $27.50 $58.9K 569 362 ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $7.00 $150.5K 620 350 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $195.00 $58.9K 1.7K 321 FTAI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $70.00 $56.0K 77 300 DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $48.00 $46.6K 215 211 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $69.00 $32.4K 336 156 TDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $1260.00 $114.0K 2 22 FIX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $310.00 $29.7K 12 18

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For VRT VRT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $593.0 per contract. There were 3920 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE GE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 3, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 573 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV LUV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 148 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 268 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZIM ZIM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.5K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.9K, with a price of $3105.0 per contract. There were 1708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTAI FTAI, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 77 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on May 31, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Loading... Loading...

• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $69.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDG TDG, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $1260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.0K, with a price of $5700.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIX FIX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $1661.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.