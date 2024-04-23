Smart Money Is Betting Big In Morgan Stanley Options

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley MS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Morgan Stanley.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,500, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $885,840.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $100.0 for Morgan Stanley, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Morgan Stanley's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Morgan Stanley's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Morgan Stanley Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $43.15 $42.85 $42.85 $50.00 $428.5K 184 100 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $95.00 $152.0K 5.7K 45 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $2.73 $2.72 $2.72 $97.50 $108.8K 5.8K 405 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.43 $2.4 $2.4 $95.00 $48.0K 14.1K 342 MS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $1.81 $1.77 $1.79 $93.00 $35.8K 475 363

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments. The company had over $4 trillion of client assets as well as over 80,000 employees at the end of 2022. Approximately 50% of the company's net revenue is from its institutional securities business, with the remainder coming from wealth and investment management. The company derives about 30% of its total revenue outside the Americas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Morgan Stanley, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Morgan Stanley

With a trading volume of 1,437,105, the price of MS is up by 1.44%, reaching $93.42.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

