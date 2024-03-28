Alibaba Gr Holding's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Gr Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Holding BABA we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $78,651 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $366,016.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $135.0 for Alibaba Gr Holding during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Holding Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $75.00 $65.5K 28.0K 3.5K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $70.00 $64.8K 12.5K 17 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $77.00 $64.1K 1.7K 65 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $75.00 $54.5K 28.0K 2.3K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $75.00 $54.0K 28.0K 2.3K

About Alibaba Gr Holding

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

In light of the recent options history for Alibaba Gr Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Holding

With a trading volume of 1,764,725, the price of BABA is up by 0.68%, reaching $72.08.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 49 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Holding

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $95.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Holding with a target price of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.